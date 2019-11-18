WATCH: Dom has an absolute nightmare on-air and Chris Moyles loves it

18 November 2019, 17:16 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 17:38

Dom totally loses the plot on live radio and Chris can't help but have a laugh at him.

It's Monday morning on The Chris Moyles Show and it seems to have really hit Dom this week.

Not only has he mixed up the very famous and world-renowned photographer, Dave Hogan, for Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, but he also struggled to work out which police district Eddie Murphy's character in Beverly Hills Cop was serving in.

One of those days, eh!

Watch Dom mess up in our video above, while Chris utterly revels in it.

