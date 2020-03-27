WATCH: Chris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game!

Another day, another amazing House Game. This time Pippa's making Chris and Dom go head-to-head to see who can keep it up.

Pippa has been devising a host of amazing House Games as she FaceTimes The Chris Moyles Show from self-isolation and they just keep getting better and better.

She finished off the week with an absolute bang with Keep Your Peckers Up. The game was simple; Chris and Dom were given audio clips from celebrities who went viral from their homes this week, and they had to guess who it was. The person who got a point would then see their "pecker" rise.

But who managed to win it this time?

Find out if Chris managed to keep his pecker up the most or if Dom came out on top in our video.

Kris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game. Picture: Radio X

