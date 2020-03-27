WATCH: Chris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game!

27 March 2020, 17:36 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 17:38

Another day, another amazing House Game. This time Pippa's making Chris and Dom go head-to-head to see who can keep it up.

Pippa has been devising a host of amazing House Games as she FaceTimes The Chris Moyles Show from self-isolation and they just keep getting better and better.

She finished off the week with an absolute bang with Keep Your Peckers Up. The game was simple; Chris and Dom were given audio clips from celebrities who went viral from their homes this week, and they had to guess who it was. The person who got a point would then see their "pecker" rise.

But who managed to win it this time?

Find out if Chris managed to keep his pecker up the most or if Dom came out on top in our video.

Kris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game
Kris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game. Picture: Radio X

WATCH: Catch up on Pippa's amazing House Games here

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa's Catchphrase Headlines game is amazing

WATCH: Pippa's Catchphrase Headlines House Game is genius

Chris Moyles gives heartfelt speech for all NHS workers for #clapforourcarers campaign

Chris Moyles delivers a heartfelt thanks to all NHS workers, urges people to join #clapforourcarers
Pippa's One-sided Phone Call game is pretty epic

WATCH: Pippa's One-Sided Phone Call game is an absolute corker
Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles call find callers for a sing-alone

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's singALONE Live is the best

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying

WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher performs at Le Zenith, Paris on February 21, 2020

Liam Gallagher's Heaton Park show has been cancelled

Liam Gallagher

A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

News

Radio X Best Of British 2020 with Strongbow

Vote for Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow

Music News

Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction

The greatest movie soundtracks of all time

Features

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher attend the 2019 BMI London Awards at The Savoy Hotel on October 21, 2019 in London, England.

"Pray for him": Anaïs Gallagher shares pics of boyfriend who's "stuck" with her in lockdown

Noel Gallagher

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features