WATCH: Pippa's Catchphrase Headlines House Game is genius

For Pippa's next amazing House Game, she's reading out a famous catchphrase as a news story and Chris Moyles and the team have to guess what it is.

Pippa has been devising a host of amazing House Games as she FaceTimes The Chris Moyles Show from self-isolation.

The latest sees the producer don a smart jacket and glasses to host Catchphrase Headlines, which pretty much does what it says on the tin. Pippa reads out the clues to a well-known saying or catchphrase like it was a news story, and the team at Radio X HQ have to guess what it is!

Find out how Chris and Dom got on in the studio in our video above.

