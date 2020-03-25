WATCH: Pippa's Catchphrase Headlines House Game is genius

25 March 2020, 17:07 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 17:08

For Pippa's next amazing House Game, she's reading out a famous catchphrase as a news story and Chris Moyles and the team have to guess what it is.

Pippa has been devising a host of amazing House Games as she FaceTimes The Chris Moyles Show from self-isolation.

The latest sees the producer don a smart jacket and glasses to host Catchphrase Headlines, which pretty much does what it says on the tin. Pippa reads out the clues to a well-known saying or catchphrase like it was a news story, and the team at Radio X HQ have to guess what it is!

Find out how Chris and Dom got on in the studio in our video above.

See the rest of Pippa's Amazing House Games so far...

Water Way To Have Fun

Egghead Roulette

One-Sided Phone Call

