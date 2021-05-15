Vinnie Jones discuses his book two years on from losing wife Tanya

15 May 2021, 09:00

The former footballer spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about losing his wife to cancer and his tribute, Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya.

Vinnie Jones featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week and spoke about the paperback release of his moving book.

The actor and former footballer's beloved wife Tanya passed away in 2019, aged just 53, and the legend wrote a memoir dedicated to the 27 years they spent together.

He told Chris Moyles: "She would meet people, whether it was for five minutes or five hours, and she would have an impact on you... And Tans would always listen to you. It wasn't about her. She would always listen to you. Doesn't matter who it was".

Watch our interview Vinnie Jones above.

Vinnie Jones' Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya is out in paperback now.

READ MORE: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview

Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show two years on from his wife Tanya passing away
Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

