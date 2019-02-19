VIDEO: Did Chris Moyles just say he'd do Dancing On Ice?

19 February 2019, 13:34 | Updated: 19 February 2019, 13:45

Chris and the team looked back at his appearance on the celebrity skating competition this weekend, where he sort of agreed to take part next year!

Chris Moyles appeared in the audience of Dancing On Ice over the weekend.

The ITV ice skating competition sees the likes of former Strictly professional James Jordan, Love Island star Wes Nelson and Coronation Street actress Jane Danson battle it out to win the ice dancing competition this year, but they're always eyeing up celebs for the future.

When presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quizzed Chris in the audience about whether he'd ever take part in the ice dancing show, it was a pretty resolute no.

However, something strange happened at the end of their conversation...

See his appearance and found out what he said in our video above.

Dancing on Ice isn't the only ITV celebrity contestant show Chris has been involved in recently.

In December he managed to get I'm A Celeb contestant and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles to number one in the iTunes charts, but it didn't end there!

Find out what happened when Chris finally spoke to Nick Knowles after he left the jungle:

