Watch the moment Nick Knowles thanks Chris Moyles after I'm A Celeb exit

The DIY SOS thanked Chris Moyles for getting him to iTunes No.1 after his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV has shown the moment Nick Knowles watched The Chris Moyles Show's campaign to get him to the top of the iTunes chart.

The DIY SOS star was the sixth celeb to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which saw the likes of former EastEnders star Rita Simons, The Chase's Anne Hegarty and TV star Noel Edmonds compete and eventually crowned Harry Redknapp the King of the Jungle this year.

On ITV's roundup show, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Knowles is shown how the Radio X show got his cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love above the likes of Ariana Grande.

Moyles was the first to get an interview with the celebrity, which you can watch above.

Nick Knowles speaks to Chris Moyles afterI'm A Celeb exit. Picture: Radio X/ITV

Speaking on FaceTime, Knowles said: "When I got my letters from my boys in the jungle, and when they said Chris Moyles and his team have got you to number one on iTunes I literally thought they were taking – I’ve gotta be careful – we’re such a wind-up family, I thought they were winding me up about my album.

“And then when I came out and actually it turned out to be true, I could not believe it. And then they showed me the video of you running through the day and it going up the charts and you guys driving it up the charts and honestly, I was literally wetting myself"

Find out what happened when Chris Moyles tried to get Nick Knowles to iTunes No.1:

Relive the moment Nick Knowles was told about his chart success live on I'm A Celeb: