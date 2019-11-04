VIDEO: Toby's birthday trip to the wash basket was something else!

4 November 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 14:24

Toby celebrated his birthday last week, and it ended up getting very very messy. Unfortunately for Pippa, it didn't end there...

Toby Tarrant celebrated his birthday in style with another Halloween extravaganza.

The event went off without a hitch, and Pippa and Toby attended the bash dressed as a Ghostbuster and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Pippa and Toby dress up for his birthday as a Ghostbuster and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man
Pippa and Toby dress up for his birthday as a Ghostbuster and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Picture: Radio X

Toby even managed to remain mishap-free all night, but things took a turn for the worse after they went to bed...

Find out how Pippa woke up to Toby sitting on top of their wash basket, and the grim aftermath in our video above.

Watch Lorraine Kelly recite Gerry Cinnamon's Canter for Toby:

WATCH: Toby loses it at Pippa's Lorraine Kelly impression

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

WhatsApp the Radio X studio

Contact Radio X presenters on WhatsApp

Toby loses to it Pippa's impression of Lorraine Kelly

Toby loses it at Pippa's Lorraine Kelly impression

James explains why he's a long way off from Boyfriend of The Year

VIDEO: James is not winning a Boyfriend of the Year Award any time soon
Producer Matt impersonates Arnold Schwarzenegger in front of the star

WATCH: Dom pranks Matt in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton
Dom gets tricked in The Chris Moyles Show's laxative mince pie prank

WATCH: Dom gets pranked with "laxative mince pies"

Latest On Radio X

DMA's band image

DMA's announce show at London's O2 Academy Brixton for March 2020

News

Liam Gallagher performs at the MTV EMAs 2019

Liam Gallagher thanks MTV EMAs for 'recognising his brilliance' as he collects Rock Icon Award

Liam Gallagher

Vinyl singles

B-sides that became more famous than the A-Sides

Features

Blink 182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus in 2002

VIDEO: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Features

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker in their Common people video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Pulp's Common People?

Quizzes

The original line-up of Arctic Monkeys in 2005

What Did Arctic Monkeys Play At Their First Ever Gig?

Arctic Monkeys