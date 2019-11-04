VIDEO: Toby's birthday trip to the wash basket was something else!

Toby celebrated his birthday last week, and it ended up getting very very messy. Unfortunately for Pippa, it didn't end there...

Toby Tarrant celebrated his birthday in style with another Halloween extravaganza.

The event went off without a hitch, and Pippa and Toby attended the bash dressed as a Ghostbuster and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Pippa and Toby dress up for his birthday as a Ghostbuster and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Picture: Radio X

Toby even managed to remain mishap-free all night, but things took a turn for the worse after they went to bed...

Find out how Pippa woke up to Toby sitting on top of their wash basket, and the grim aftermath in our video above.

