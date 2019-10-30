Toby loses it at Pippa's Lorraine Kelly impression

Toby encouraged Pippa to give her Scottish accent a whirl, and it literally moved him to tears.

Toby's been filling in for Chris Moyles this week, and it's been very eventful so far.

The national treasure that is Lorraine Kelly was due to come in for an interview, and Toby thought he'd celebrate by getting Pippa to show off her best impression.

Pippa was reluctant at first, but when she got into it, she really flourished.

See her interesting attempt at impersonating the daytime TV legend in our video above.

