VIDEO: Ross Kemp Explained THAT Video To Chris Moyles

Chris hung out with the star following his amazing World Cup reaction vid, and it was "EVERYTHING".

Chris Moyles bumped into none other than Ross Kemp this week and quizzed him about his viral video, which saw him react to England's World Cup win against Colombia.

Watch our video above and find out what he said.

It turns out the EastEnders legend was forced to watch the match all alone while his family slept upstairs, so when England won on penalties, he just had to share his emotions with someone.

If that wasn't celeb-packed enough, their selfie only got photobombed by one half of Ant & Dec, Declan Donnelly. It's a tough life!

Relive Ross Kemp's amazing original video here:

