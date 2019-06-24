VIDEO: Chris Moyles' impression of Rob DJ meeting Midge Ure is class

24 June 2019, 13:17 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 13:25

Chris Moyles bumped into the Ultravox legend at a festival in Leeds over the weekend, but unfortunately Rob DJ wasn't far behind him.

Chris Moyles went back to his hometown this weekend to attend Lets Rock Leeds, which celebrates the best in retro and 80s music.

And who did he meet but the Ultravox frontman the all-round British legend, who he turns out was absolutely lovely in the fresh.

They exchanged pleasantries and had a very polite conversation, but then Rob DJ turned up and was VERY pleased to meet the musician.

Find out what happened next in our video above.

