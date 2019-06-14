WATCH: Mel B popped into The Chris Moyles Show before Spice Girls' Wembley gig

14 June 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 15:30

Scary Spice dropped by ahead of the second of their huge date in Wembley London, and she had plenty to say!

This week saw The Spice Girls play huge sold out shows at Wembley Stadium and Mel B couldn't help but stop in to The Chris Moyles before the second night of their London gig.

Mel seemed to be a little unsure of her surroundings, but one thing we could be sure of, is just how much she sounded like she'd never left West Yorkshire.

Good job Chris Moyles is from Leeds too, eh?

Watch our video above.

If you think Chris Moyles' impression of Mel B is something else, get a load of his Lorraine Kelly here:

Moyles might do a hilarious Lorraine, but it's got absolutely nothing on Dom's Mick Jagger.

Watch him in action below:

