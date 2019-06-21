VIDEO: Chris Moyles' rant about Boris Johnson is hilarious

21 June 2019, 14:00

Chris Moyles rants about Boris Johnson on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles rants about Boris Johnson on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X/PA

Watch The Chris Moyles Show tackle the tough topic Boris Johnson and whether there are any alternatives for UK Prime Minister.

This week the nation was focused on the Tory leadership race, where Boris Johnson appeared to be one of the candidates most likely to become the leader of the next Conservative Party.

Chris Moyles had a lot to say about the possibility of Boris Johnson of becoming PM, but he's more concerned he owns coloured trousers!

Watch Moyles suggest literally ANYONE for the job than Boris in our video above.

Phillip Schofield is a great shout to be fair...

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher mocks Boris Johnson's children controversy and offers himself up for Prime Minister

Watch Chris Moyles rant and then prank James in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

