VIDEO: Pippa Plays Oasis On The Guitar In Full Cricket Gear

Pippa and Toby gave away tickets to see Liam Gallagher in Manchester in very unique way.

This week saw Radio X give tickets away to Liam Gallagher's homecoming show at the Lancashire County Cricket Club.

But of course they made the listeners work for it in a VERY unique way.

Pippa had to play a snippet of a famous Gallagher or Oasis-related song on guitar, but there was just one catch.

She had to do it while dressed in FULL cricket gear... because Liam's playing a cricket ground innit?

Watch our video above.