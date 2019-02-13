VIDEO: Pippa REALLY hated being driven in the mini-Mini

13 February 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 07:01

Watch Chris Moyles controlling Pippa in the toy car at the location of our epic Car Roulette competition.

Last week saw The Chris Moyles Show launch one of our most exciting competitions to date: Car Roulette.

The comp gave 37 lucky Radio X listeners the chance to win a Mini Cooper in our huge track-sized roulette wheel an a car driven by none other than Dominic Byrne.

Though we didn't use a mini to actually land on the roulette wheel, Chris and Dom got some training in with a mini- Mini toy car.

James was the first to be taken for a spin in Leicester Square, but it was Pippa who got a dizzying ride while on location.

Watch Pippa being taken for a VERY reluctant ride around the track in our video above.

Find out what happened in Car Roulette in our highlights video below:

