VIDEO: Nick Frost has the best story about "meeting" Peter Jackson

The Fighting With My Family star has recalled the time he was introduced to the Lord Of The Rings director and Tintin producer while rehearsing with Simon Pegg.

Nick Frost has been amongst Hollywood royalty, but was completely starstruck when he thought he was about to come face-to-face with one person in particular.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show, the Fighting With My Family actor recalled how he was rehearsing his Tintin role with Simon Pegg when he was told producer Peter Jackson was due to arrive any moment.

Nick Frost talks meeting Peter Jackson on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

It turns out there was no need for sweaty palms though, because Peter Jackson was only present by a video call.

He did ask to get a chair to sit on though!

