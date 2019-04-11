VIDEO: Chris Moyles is REALLY excited about meeting The Avengers

The Radio X presenter is meeting Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd, and he's pretty darn happy about it.

Chris Moyles is a big film fan, and he's an even bigger fan of the Marvel movies.

So when he found out he'd be interviewing Paul Rudd, who plays Ant Man, and Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the franchise, it's fair to say he was absolutely ecstatic.

Watch him prepare to see the Hollywood superstars in our video above.

Avengers: Endgame is set for release in UK cinemas on 25 April 2019.

