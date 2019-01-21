VIDEO: Chris reacts to Pippa's story about Boo the Pomeranian on Blue Monday

It's Blue Monday, so of course Pippa started with the cheerful story of the Cutest Dog In The World... who's just died.

Today is Blue Monday, supposedly the saddest day of the year.

So Pippa thought she'd cheer things up a bit, by showcasing the World's Cutest Dog on The Chris Moyles Show.

The only problem is Boo the Pomeranian isn't the World's Cutest Dog anymore... because he's just passed away. And not only that... it's thought that he died of a broken heart!

Watch Moyles' reaction to Boo's sad demise in our video above.

READ MORE: Why you shouldn't give a "s*** about Blue Monday...

Watch Chris Moyles react to the banter between Pizza Hut and Leeds United F.C. last week: