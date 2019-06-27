VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne prank James by leaving him in the studio

James gets left in the studio on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

This week Chris and Dom pranked James in the best way ever, by leaving him in the studio while The Chris Moyles Show went out live on air.

Someone was pranked on The Chris Moyles Show, and and for once it wasn't Dominic Byrne.

We're used to seeing Dom or Pippa left on their own in the studio, but this time Dom was in on the act when Chris left James to his own devices live on-air.

Watch our video to see what happened next and whether Chris and Dom got out of that pesky lift.

WATCH MORE: Dom gets pranked during his favourite game Where In The Square?

Remind yourself of the time when Pippa was left alone live on air:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast below: