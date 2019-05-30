VIDEO: Chris Moyles punishes Dominic Byrne with the best prank ever during Where In The Square?

30 May 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 15:06

Dom was thrilled for Moyles to come and join him for an episode of Where In The Square, but the Radio X DJ had other plans.

This week saw Dom absolutely thrilled to play in his favourite feature Where In The Square?

As you can probably guess, the hilarious game involves Dom going into Leicester Square while Chris Moyles and the team try to guess exactly where he is.

This time Chris pretended to go down after Dom in a bid to trick him into thinking he was in hot pursuit... but as you can probably guess, the Radio X DJ took quite a lot of pleasure in having him on.

WATCH MORE: Chris Moyles and the team abandon Dom in the studio for a special Halloween prank

It's not the first time Dom's been royally stitched up by the team though...

Watch what happened when Dom's science experiment didn't work here:

