VIDEO: Cillit Bang's Barry Scott is a total legend, but Chris can't believe his name

16 April 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 12:34

Barry Scott, the Cillit Bang man was the mystery guest on The Chris Moyles Show this week, but it turns out his name is isn't Barry after all.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the Mystery Guest was someone we've all been seeing and HEARING on our tellies for years.

His face is pretty recognisable, so it's no surprise that Chris and Dom guessed his identity quite quickly. However, we must admit... we expected him to sound a little louder.

Barry Scott has been the voice and face of Cillit Bang for a whopping 15 years... bringing his booming voice across the UK.

Unfortunately, we're sad to say his name isn't actually Barry.

Find out what his real name is, plus what Cillit means in our video above.

Neil Burgess isn't the only TV advert legend we've had on The Chris Moyles Show lately. Oh no!

Find out what happened when they met the Co Compare man (who it turns out has some of the best stories ever) below:

WATCH MORE: When Chris Moyles met the girl from the cover of Arctic Monkeys' I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

