The Chris Moyles Show £30m Giveaway... Potentially

Find out how you could be part of the biggest competition on the radio... probably.

Here on The Chris Moyles Show, we're about to launch the biggest competition on the radio... Probably in the world.

Next week we want to give away an eye-watering £30 million to one of our lucky listeners... sort of.

OK, so It might not be £30 million. In fact it will probably be a lot less, but it could potentially be that much!

But how are we going to do it?! Two words: scratch cards!

We’re going to buy over £1,000 worth of scratch cards with total winnings making up a total of over £30 million and everything we win on them could go to you!

But just how is it going to work, and how will we be able to scratch them all?

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show from 4.30am - 10am from Thursday 20 September to find out!

