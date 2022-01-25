Vernon Kay is back and finally takes his helmet home

By Radio X

The presenter and former Radio X DJ came back to talk to Chris and the team and finally collected his leaving present.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former Radio X presenter Vernon Kay popped back to the show to say hi to his former colleagues at The Chris Moyles Show and they had a right laugh.

The broadcaster and TV personality is known for fronting everything from T4 to Family Fortunes and these days he's used to spending his time hosting Formula E.

He may have faced critters on I'm A Celeb, but Vernon revealed to Chris why his most gruesome moment on telly came from being asked "fill" for a nine whole minutes on one of his first days on the job. Yikes!

And of course, we couldn't let Vernon come back to Radio X HQ without giving him the American Football helmet we'd all lovingly signed for him when he left us!

Watch Vernon chat to Chris and the team in our video above and see the moment he's reunited with his beloved helmet here. Don't lose it this time Vern!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles and Vernon Kay fight live on-air

Vernon Kay returns to Radio X and The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.