Chris Moyles and Vernon Kay fight live on-air

20 January 2022, 17:35

Vernon Kay decided to call into The Chris Moyles Show and get his own back on Chris after "20 years of under the thumb gags".

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris revealed his partner Tiff has decided he needs a whole knew wardrobe.

As it happened, the Radio X DJ's on-air share just so happened to catch the attention of former Radio X presenter Vernon Kay, who decided to call him and give him plenty of stick about it!

Watch them face-off in our video above!

Chris Moyles declares war on Vernon Kay
Chris Moyles declares war on Vernon Kay. Picture: Radio X/Getty

