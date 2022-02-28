Chris Moyles "upset" over Leeds Utd manager Bielsa being sacked

The Radio X presenter has paid tribute to the Leeds manager who has "parted company" with the club and shared his disappointment at the news.

Chris Moyles has reacted to Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa's departure.

The Argentine manager was sacked after the club's loss to Tottenham Hotspurs and the Radio X DJ has shared his "upset" at the news on his show this morning (Monday 28th February).

"He was sacked," Moyles said. "And that needs pointing out by the way. He was sacked. He didn't leave. He was sacked."

He added: "If I'm wrong I'll stand corrected and I'll apologise, but as far as i've read it, they've got rid of him and said 'Look, this aint working out, you've got to go.' That ain't leaving. I don't think he would have left."

Moyles went on: "In three and a half years of Marcelo looking after Leeds United and turning things around and being amazing and bizarre and confusing and an enigma, it's all over. So yeah, I'm very upset about it. I was going to write something about it and I didn't.

"So my emotions about Bielsa 'parting company' with Leeds United, I've got very, very, very mixed emotions about it."

Placing a model of Bielsa on his mic, Moyles continued: "I never met him, I never had a chat with him... mind you most of the players didn't have a chat with him either with out the aid of an interpreter andI just hope this works out, I really do, because he's been amazing for us."

He added: "I'm very upset about the whole thing. Sure there's been ups and downs, but that's what our song Marching On Together is all about. Would I have liked him to stay for the rest of the season? Yes. Would I have taken the risk of us maybe going down? Yes. If he'd have stayed next season to get us back up again, yes I would".

Talking about the fact Bielsa steered Leeds to the the Sky Bet Championship title and into the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, Moyles lamented about the fact he wasn't able to enjoy his success with a parade due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

"He never got a parade," he added. "He never got the celebration when we got promoted because of COVID and I'm very upset."

Watch Chris Moyles reaction in our video above.

Chris Moyles has reacted to the departure of Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Radio X/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sharing an official statement on Sunday 27th February, LUFC wrote: "Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa".

Their official statement read: "Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018.

"He transformed the club’s fortunes on the pitch, which began with the 3-1 demolition of Stoke City at Elland Road two months later and he led Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs in his first full season in charge.

"In his second campaign Bielsa succeeded where those before him had failed, guiding the club to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the division by 10 points, and resulting in promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

"On the club’s return to the top-flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the highest points tally by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign.

"However, this season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just five Premier League wins."

