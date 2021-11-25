These TV theme remixes have sent The Chris Moyles Show loopy

The Chris Moyles Show played the TV Themes Game, but this time there was a little twist that put them on another level.

Listen to this article

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team played The TV Themes Game, which plays classics from the likes of Grange Hill, Only Fools and Horses and more.

However, this time there was a little bit of a twist to the game as Producer Matt played some of the most well know theme tunes in British telly with a remix to them!

Watch the team lose their marbles to these sick beats live on-air.

The Chris Moyles Show get down to TV Theme remixes. Picture: Radio X

