Toby Tarrant is hilarious on The Chris Moyles Show's drunk cricket tapes

By Radio X

Chris, Dom, Pippa, Toby and James headed out to Lord's for the cricket yesterday and things got very interesting.

This week saw Chris Moyles and the team head out to the cricket and the match proved just as eventful as the action taking place in the stands.

Now Chris is a relative novice when it comes to the sport, having only ever attended two cricket matches in his life. Toby, however, is an absolute cricket superfan... which is why he may have got a little too excited.

Luckily The Chris Moyles Show captured all their drunken magic on audio for us to enjoy the next day.

Watch our video to find out just what went down at Lord's!

Please drink responsibly everyone...

READ MORE: Pippa's Glasto diary is the best thing ever

Toby Tarrant gets tipsy at the cricket. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.