Toby' Tarrant's post-BRIT Awards antics were priceless

12 May 2021, 18:39 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 18:48

Radio X

By Radio X

Toby attended the BRITs last night and had such a great time, The Chris Moyles Show had to remind him just what he got up to.

Toby Tarrant was invited to The BRIT Awards for the first time ever last night (Tuesday 11 May) and it's fair to say he made the most of it.

The Radio X presenter went down to the star-studded ceremony, which marked the UK's first major indoor music event since the pandemic, so you think it might have been memorable.

However, Toby doesn't really remember much about getting home after sampling some of the free booze on offer.

Luckily for him, Pippa was on hand to let him know just what he got up to... And what better time to share it than live on-air on The Chris Moyles Show?

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's pilot live music events at the weekend

Pippa fills in the blanks for Toby after the BRITs last night on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa fills in the blanks for Toby after the BRITs last night on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

