The Burke Brothers' training video is the best thing ever

By Radio X

Tom and Mark have started training for their 5k charity run and their training video is absolutely brilliant. Watch them in action here.

The Burke Brothers, who are much-loved friends of The Chris Moyles Show, launched a fundraising campaign after the tragic news of their dad's lung cancer diagnosis.

The cheeky twosome are staying positive and plan to run 5k to raise money for Cancer Research UK to make their dad proud.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles listeners back The Burke Brothers' campaign

Chris Moyles urged his listeners to back the lads campaign, and you lot have managed to raise over £17k for the lads' good cause so far.

Now, the brothers are back with a video, which sees them kick off their training in the most brotherly way they know how... with a tandem bike of course!

Watch their hilarious video above.

If you want to donate, head to the Burke's Brothers' giving page here.

Remind yourself of the first time The Chris Moyles Show helped the lads out:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles show: