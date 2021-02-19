This Singalone Live caller pulled it out of the bag for U2

19 February 2021, 19:28 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 23:47

Wayne called into The Chris Moyles Show and was tasked with finishing off the words to a U2 classic. Find out how he did here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Wayne called in to take part in our feelgood segment Singalone Live!

The lorry driver from Thornley was tasked with finishing off the classic chorus to U2's iconic anthem Pride (In The Name Of Love).

Those weren't easy notes to hit, but Wayne managed to smash it!

Hear him in action in our video above.

READ MORE: This caller absolutely smashed Singalone Live

This Singalone Live caller nailed U2 on The Chris Moyles Show
This Singalone Live caller nailed U2 on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. YouTube/U2

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Show here:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles does his best impression of Simon Bates

Chris Moyles' Batesy Balls Up needs to be a regular character
Paul McKenna just wants you to make love

Paul McKenna talks positivity and making love

Chris Moyles tries to distract Andi Peters as he's about to go live on TV

Chris Moyles couldn't wait for Andi Peters' 3-2-1 pancake recipe
Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Chris Moyles gives competition winners the option of a romantic or non romantic prize

Chris Moyles gave his Valentine's Day winners the best choice ever

Latest On Radio X

Marilyn Manson: US singer faces investigation over domestic violence allegations

News

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

What is the Lana Cult? Why Lana Del Rey fans are using one image on TikTok

News

Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher In Japan in 1994

Oasis B-side Step Out lyric video released to mark 25 years of Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis

Richard Ashcroft covers John Lennon's Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

Richard Ashcroft shares John Lennon cover Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

Richard Ashcroft

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

25 years on: Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance

Pulp

The Rolling Stones perform to over a million people at Copacabana Beach in Rio, February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Features