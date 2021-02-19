This Singalone Live caller pulled it out of the bag for U2

Wayne called into The Chris Moyles Show and was tasked with finishing off the words to a U2 classic. Find out how he did here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Wayne called in to take part in our feelgood segment Singalone Live!

The lorry driver from Thornley was tasked with finishing off the classic chorus to U2's iconic anthem Pride (In The Name Of Love).

Those weren't easy notes to hit, but Wayne managed to smash it!

Hear him in action in our video above.

This Singalone Live caller nailed U2 on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. YouTube/U2

