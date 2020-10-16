This caller absolutely smashed his Singalone Live on The Chris Moyles Show!

Lee from East London was tasked with singing a Whitney Houston track and he absolutely blew Chris and the team away.

The Singalong Live returned on The Chris Moyles Show this week, a feature where we allow one of our listeners the chance to shine by belting out a track karaoke-style live on-air.

Lee from Canning Town had a very deep voice and sounded quite a bit ike Frank Bruno, so we couldn't believe what came out of his mask when he was challenged to sing Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Watch his epic effort in our video above!

