This caller absolutely smashed his Singalone Live on The Chris Moyles Show!
16 October 2020, 16:51 | Updated: 16 October 2020, 17:09
Lee from East London was tasked with singing a Whitney Houston track and he absolutely blew Chris and the team away.
The Singalong Live returned on The Chris Moyles Show this week, a feature where we allow one of our listeners the chance to shine by belting out a track karaoke-style live on-air.
Lee from Canning Town had a very deep voice and sounded quite a bit ike Frank Bruno, so we couldn't believe what came out of his mask when he was challenged to sing Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Watch his epic effort in our video above!
WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's Singalone live is the best thing ever!