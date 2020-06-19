VIDEO: Chris Moyles sets Andi Peters a GMB challenge for Make Some Noise

Find out what happened when the Radio X DJ dared Andi Peters to slip in a secret word on Good Morning Britain, and see if he pulls it off.

It's Global's Make Some Noise Day, and Chris Moyles thought it would be a great excuse to get Andi Peters to slip in a secret word during his stint on Good Morning Britain this morning.

The daytime TV legend was tasked with presenting a huge competition with the morning breakfast show, but Chris vowed to give £500 to Make Some Noise as long as he could get the word "Mojolioto" into his segment.

Shouldn't be too hard right?

Watch our video above to see if and how Andi pulls it off.

