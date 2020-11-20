Sam and Matt's chicken wings challenge rematch was epic

It was time for the rematch of a century on The Chris Moyles Show this week. Find out who was victorious this time around!

They've been gearing up to it on The Chris Moyles Show all week, but it was finally time for Sam and Matt to have their chicken wing eating challenge rematch on Friday.

This time we took things very seriously and had Sam and Matt set up in a special room (socially distanced, of course) with Dom as their adjudicator.

Dom was extremely thorough and set out the state of play. It all came down to the numbers of wings they could eat before they couldn't stand it any longer. Oh and Dom had a very specific mantra. What did he want to see? CLEAN BONES.

Found out who reigned victorious in our video!

Sam and Matt have their chicken wings challenge rematch on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch their first chicken wing challenge in our video:

