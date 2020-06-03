Ross Noble plays ass-kicking chicken from his bunker on The Chris Moyles Show

3 June 2020, 18:29 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 18:49

The comedian called into The Chris Moyles Show for a video chat and showed us round his impressive makeshift bunker.

Ross Noble called into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from life in lockdown to his new podcast, The Ross Noble Podcast.

He showed us around his impressive bijoux bunker, which included everything from bows and arrows, to a washing up liquid with the face of Sinéad O'Connor on it. Why? Why not?

But the best part came when he introduced the Chris and the team to his Ass-Kicking Chicken game, which saw them try to identify who were the soft and hard boiled eggs from famous bald celebs.

And just in case you were wondering... the hard boiled ones were the ones who'd been in "hard" action films!

Find out what they got up to in our video above.

More From Chris

