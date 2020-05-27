WATCH: Alan Carr tells Chris Moyles he's "gone up cup size" during lockdown

See the comedian chat to Chris Moyles about everything from life in lockdown, to birthing lambs and his new show Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

Alan Carr appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, but got the shock of his life when he realised he was FaceTiming in live!

The comedian and presenter talked about his life in lockdown and covered everything from gaining weight in lockdown, to helping his farming partner with lambing season, and his new show Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow - which will see five of the country's all-time favourite game shows supersized and brought back to life for today's audience.

When Moyles remarked upon how great the Chatty Man star looked, he replied: "Honestly, since this lockdown's happened I've gone up a cup size!

"All I do is get up, walk to the bin, come back. I mean, I'm gagging to see people but it's just..."

Talking about his new TV show, he revealed: "We filmed them ages ago. It's called Epic Game Show and it's got everything; Play Your Cards Right, Price Is Right, Bullseye, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, and they are just so much fun."

He added: "It was really great for me to be hosting these shows, 'cause you know Bully [the Bullseye mascot]? The woman turned up with bubblewrap and white gloves, 'cause they are collectors items these Bullys. What an honour to have a Bully, you know what I mean?"

Watch Alan Carr talk about everything from gaining a cup size to milking sceptic teats in our video above.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is set to air from Saturday 30 May at 8:15pm on ITV.

