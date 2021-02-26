This Nessun Dorma Singalone will give you goosebumps

Chris Moyles' mate Rob called into the show and gave his best Pavarotti impression. Find out how he got on here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the Singalone segment was extra special as it saw caller Rob tackle one of the most iconic opera songs ever: Nessun Dorma.

To everyone's surprise, the listener absolutely smashed it, but it turns out that Rob isn't an ordinary member of the public. He's Chris Moyles' mate from his Jesus Christ Superstar days!

Listen to his stunning mini-performance above.

Rob sings Nessun Dorma in this week's Singalone on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

