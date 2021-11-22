Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

We look back at the time Sam and Matt faced-off on The Chris Moyles Show to see who could eat the most chicken wings... again.

This week, we're looking back at one of the fiercest eating competitions on The Chris Moyles Show.

Everyone knows that Matt and Sam are big fans of wings and everyone knows we absolutely love an eating challenge on the show.

So, when it was time for the pair to face off again in a chicken wing-eating competition, things got very serious.

Remind yourself who came out on top in our video above.

