Matt trying to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show is hilarious

26 November 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 15:12

Our producer took on the gruesome challenge for The Chris Moyles show and the results were toe-curlingly hilarious.

Just the other day on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team have been discussing the wonders of fermented fish.

The Swedish delicacy is known for having an acquired taste and a very strong smell and, for some bizarre reason, Matt Parkes-Smith toyed with the idea of trying it.

Well, naturally Chris had to call him on it and the producer took to the streets for the challenge of a lifetime, which was so smelly they had to do it on Leicester Square!

What happened next was pretty disgusting and hilarious in equal measure. I'm A Celeb has got nothing on this!

If you don't like the sound and sight of people retching, then this isn't one for you. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

Watch our video above.

