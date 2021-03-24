Chris Moyles reacts to breakfast-gate

24 March 2021, 17:59 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 18:06

Radio X

By Radio X

There was a major mix-up with the breakfast run this morning and Chris was gutted. Watch his reaction in our video.

There's no better way for The Chris Moyles Show to start the day, than with a nice breakfast from the staff canteen!

Chris, Dom and James had their eye on the sourdough bread this morning and couldn't wait to get a posh bacon sarnie from upstairs.

Unfortunately for them, Harry mistook their order of x3 bacon sourdough sandwich to mean ONE sourdough sandwich with three rashers of bacon in it.

As you can imagine, poor Chrisbo wasn't too impressed...

Watch the fall out from the breakfast mishap in our video above!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles does NOT like his new nickname

Chris Moyles reacts to the breakfast disaster
Chris Moyles reacts to the breakfast disaster. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles rants about the boiling hot studio

Chris Moyles is boiling up in the studio

Chris Moyles hates his new nickname

Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname

Shane Richie and his wife on The Chris Moyles Show

Shane Richie's wife Christie is a BIG fan of Chris Moyles

Things get exciting on The Chris Moyles Shows 20 seconds to £20k

Things got exciting for today's 20 seconds to 20k caller!

Alan Carr on The Chris Moyles Show

Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Indie song emoji quiz

Can you name these indie songs from the emojis?

Quizzes

Anaïs Gallagher shoots celeb portraits for Coca-Cola campaign

Anaïs Gallagher shoots first celeb portrait series for Coca-Cola

Noel Gallagher

Dizzee Rascal dubbed legend for his appearance on Celeb Great British Bake Off

Dizzee Rascal hailed as "legend" by Celeb Great British Bake Off viewers

News

Jack Whitehall at the The BRIT Awards 2020

Jack Whitehall returns as host for The BRIT Awards 2021

News

What's the first track on Side 2 of this classic album?

20 great Side Two, Track Ones

Features

Blur in Sydney in 1997

How much of a Blur fan are you?

Quizzes