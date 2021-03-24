Chris Moyles reacts to breakfast-gate

By Radio X

There was a major mix-up with the breakfast run this morning and Chris was gutted. Watch his reaction in our video.

There's no better way for The Chris Moyles Show to start the day, than with a nice breakfast from the staff canteen!

Chris, Dom and James had their eye on the sourdough bread this morning and couldn't wait to get a posh bacon sarnie from upstairs.

Unfortunately for them, Harry mistook their order of x3 bacon sourdough sandwich to mean ONE sourdough sandwich with three rashers of bacon in it.

As you can imagine, poor Chrisbo wasn't too impressed...

Watch the fall out from the breakfast mishap in our video above!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles does NOT like his new nickname

Chris Moyles reacts to the breakfast disaster. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: