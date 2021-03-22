Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname
22 March 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 17:35
This week Chris Moyles kicked off the show with an unwelcome surprise in the form of a new nickname and he really doesn't want it to catch on.
The Chris Moyles Show is back for another week, but coming into the office Chris got a bit of an unwelcome surprise.
Our beloved Harry, who is filling in for Will, decided to refer to the Radio X DJ as Chrisbo... and we reckon it's definitely gonna stick.
Watch Chris address the moment in our video above.
