Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname

By Radio X

This week Chris Moyles kicked off the show with an unwelcome surprise in the form of a new nickname and he really doesn't want it to catch on.

The Chris Moyles Show is back for another week, but coming into the office Chris got a bit of an unwelcome surprise.

Our beloved Harry, who is filling in for Will, decided to refer to the Radio X DJ as Chrisbo... and we reckon it's definitely gonna stick.

Watch Chris address the moment in our video above.

