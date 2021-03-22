Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname

22 March 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 17:35

Radio X

By Radio X

This week Chris Moyles kicked off the show with an unwelcome surprise in the form of a new nickname and he really doesn't want it to catch on.

The Chris Moyles Show is back for another week, but coming into the office Chris got a bit of an unwelcome surprise.

Our beloved Harry, who is filling in for Will, decided to refer to the Radio X DJ as Chrisbo... and we reckon it's definitely gonna stick.

Watch Chris address the moment in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' greatest rants

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show's latest podcast:

