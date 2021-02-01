Chris Moyles reacts to Pippa's viral news roundup

1 February 2021, 18:17

See Chris and the team discuss everything rom Rag'n'Bone man's karaoke night to that viral snowman video.

The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with a round-up of viral news stories from over the weekend.

Pippa gave Chris and Dom three clues and they had to guess what the stories were about.

Watch our video to see what Chris and Dom think of Rag'n'Bone Man getting grassed up by his neighbours and a bin man drop-kicking a poor defenceless snowman!

READ MORE: The Chris Moyles Show reacts to the four lads in jeans meme

Chris Moyles reacts to Pippa's viral news roundup
Chris Moyles reacts to Pippa's viral news roundup. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Sir Captain Tom at his Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day photocall

Captain Sir Tom Moore's words on optimism are more touching than ever
Chris Moyles pitches a new show to Richard Hammond

Chris Moyles pitches Richard Hammond a show idea

Richard Hammond talks bins with Chris Moyles

Richard Hammond's bin game is incredible

Pippa holds Bernie Sanders in her hand in a photoshopped photo from The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa's studio photo is the gift that keeps on giving

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan of Blossoms' talk Music Feeds festival

Blossoms discuss taking part in "great cause" Music Feeds festival

Blossoms

Latest On Radio X

Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson circa 2000

Rose McGowan addresses abuse claims against ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson

News

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show

Dave Grohl discusses if he'd ever run for President

Foo Fighters

Rag'n'Bone Man and the character Kat Slater from Eastenders played by Jessie Wallace

Rag'n'Bone Man had to take framed EastEnders photos off his rider

Rag 'N' Bone Man

The cast of It's A Sin and Elton John

Elton John praises "incredibly moving" It's A Sin series

News

Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (1993)

What is Groundhog Day anyway?

News

Marilyn Manson says Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations are 'horrible distortions of reality'

News