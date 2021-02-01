Chris Moyles reacts to Pippa's viral news roundup

See Chris and the team discuss everything rom Rag'n'Bone man's karaoke night to that viral snowman video.

The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with a round-up of viral news stories from over the weekend.

Pippa gave Chris and Dom three clues and they had to guess what the stories were about.

Watch our video to see what Chris and Dom think of Rag'n'Bone Man getting grassed up by his neighbours and a bin man drop-kicking a poor defenceless snowman!

Chris Moyles reacts to Pippa's viral news roundup. Picture: Radio X

