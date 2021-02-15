Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

15 February 2021, 18:38

The Radio X DJs feature together on a new national billboard, but Chris Moyles just wants to make a few things clear.

The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with a bang this week as Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan's brand new billboard was unveiled.

Listeners were texting into the show to tell us they'd been graced by the Radio X DJs presence on the way to work, while Dom even gave them a little wave on the way in.

Chris had just a few things he wanted to get of his chest though!

Find out what he had to say in our video above.

