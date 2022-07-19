The Chris Moyles Show reacts to the hottest night's sleep ever

By Radio X

As the UK hits record breaking temperatures, Chris Moyles and co reveal how they got on one one of the hottest night's ever.

This week, millions of people across the UK faced extreme heat as the nation experienced a red warning heatwave.

So it made sense for Chris and the team to come in and discuss what terrible sleep they'd had during the night... Except only some of them actually did!

With James opting for a hotel for the night and Chris Moyles luxuriating in his air conditioning system, it's fair to say that the experiences of their sleep the night before were rather mixed!

Watch our video above to find out how they all coped.

