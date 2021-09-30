Chris Moyles rants about media screenings

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter is known for his epic rages, but what's set him off this time? Find out in our video.

Chris Moyles was invited to a press screening of No Time To Die this week, which he made sure he was on time for.

However, security was tight and it didn't start on time, which led Chris down a hilarious list of complaints about all the measures he has to go through in life.

Before he knew it, he was in a full blown rage about having to put his belongings in separate trays for flights!

Watch Moyles' hilarious rant about everything from media screenings to airport security in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' greatest rants ever

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.