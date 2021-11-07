Chris Moyles ranting while in traffic never gets old

On this week's OLD BUT GOLD, we take a look back at the time Chris Moyles was stuck in traffic and he was absolutely furious about it.

Fans of Chris Moyles know that he LOVES a good rant, but when the Radio X DJ was stuck in traffic last year, he pretty much lost it.

Good job we had him live on-air from his car to vent his frustrations as he made it slowly to Leicester Square.

Watch Chris Moyles' hilarious rant in our video above and please note that we do not condone his level of road rage whether you're behind the wheel or not!

