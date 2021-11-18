Professor Brian Cox answers your questions and totally baffles Chris Moyles

By Jenny Mensah

The physicist popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week and answered some of your burning questions about the universe.

Professor Brian Cox visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from the universe to his new world tour.

But we couldn't let the former D:Ream keyboardist and the absolute genius come in without answering some of our listeners' questions.

Needless to say he manages to completely bamboozle Chris in the process though!

