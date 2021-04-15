Dr. Brian Cox has a message for Flat Earthers

15 April 2021, 17:33 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 17:57

Radio X

By Radio X

The physicist and D:Ream keyboardist spoke to Chris Moyles about everything from his new book to being on tour with Take That and meeting The Bee Gees.

Brian Cox was on The Chris Moyles Show last week and talked about everything from his dream meeting with The Bee Gees to his words for those who don't believe in science.

Asked by Radio X what his go-to answer to destroy Flat Earthers was, he replied: "My go-to book is Newton's Principia because it's huge and you can hit them with it.

"I can't comprehend how anyone could comprehend the idea that the earth might be flat."

"You just get on a plane... and go to Australia... and don't come back," he joked.

He added: "I don't really know what they think, but it's drivel."

Cox also reminisced about the time he was touring with Take That while he was studying at University and how he split his huge textbook in half and gave it to Robbie Williams so they could both get a signature from The Bee Gees.

Watch our video above.

READ MORE: The Chris Moyles Show celebrates pubs opening in England

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Chris Moyles Show team are a motley crew

Friend of Lakefest, Alan, has spot on nicknames for The Chris Moyles team
The Chris Moyles Show back The Burke Brothers' new campaign

Chris Moyles listeners back The Burke Brothers' campaign

The Chris Moyles Show toasts pubs reopening in England

The Chris Moyles Show celebrates pubs opening in England

James and Dom top the Lip Reading Game

James and Dom absolutely top The Lip Reading Game

Dom's Disco is back

Dom's Disco is back and better than ever

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher and a cryptic Oasis lyrics

Only a massive Oasis fan can ace this Heathen Chemistry lyric quiz

Quizzes

Clubbers on the main stage on the Temperence night at the Hacienda, Manchester 1989.

The 10 best BAGGY albums

Features

The Snuts' lead singer Jack Cochrane and Lewis Capaldi

The Snuts owe Lewis Capaldi "a few pints" for UK No.1 album

News

Damon Albarn in the video for Blur's There's No Other Way, April 1991

The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s

Features

James Dean Bradfield in the video for Manic Street Preachers' A Design For Life

How A Design For Life gave Manic Street Preachers a new start

Manic Street Preachers

Some of the strangest music videos ever made: Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Electric Six and Basement Jaxx

The weirdest music videos ever made

Features