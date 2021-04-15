Dr. Brian Cox has a message for Flat Earthers

By Radio X

The physicist and D:Ream keyboardist spoke to Chris Moyles about everything from his new book to being on tour with Take That and meeting The Bee Gees.

Brian Cox was on The Chris Moyles Show last week and talked about everything from his dream meeting with The Bee Gees to his words for those who don't believe in science.

Asked by Radio X what his go-to answer to destroy Flat Earthers was, he replied: "My go-to book is Newton's Principia because it's huge and you can hit them with it.

"I can't comprehend how anyone could comprehend the idea that the earth might be flat."

"You just get on a plane... and go to Australia... and don't come back," he joked.

He added: "I don't really know what they think, but it's drivel."

Cox also reminisced about the time he was touring with Take That while he was studying at University and how he split his huge textbook in half and gave it to Robbie Williams so they could both get a signature from The Bee Gees.

Watch our video above.

