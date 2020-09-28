WATCH: Sam is back at work on The Chris Moyles Show and his story is amazing

28 September 2020, 16:30 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 16:53

The Chris Moyles Show video producer Sam scared us half to death when he collapsed at work. Hear about his incredible story here.

About a month ago, The Chris Moyles Show team were stunned when their beloved video producer Sam took took ill at work.

At first it looked like the mild-mannered Mancunian collapsed, but it turned out that he actually had a 50-minute seizure.

After being rushed into an ambulance, Sam fell into a coma, and woke up two days later in hospital on life support.

Find out more about his incredible story in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles makes Sam take a hilarious quiz

Producer Sam is back on The Chris Moyles Show with an incredible survival story
Producer Sam is back on The Chris Moyles Show with an incredible survival story. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom's Crazy Threesome game is harder than it looks

WATCH: Dom's Crazy Threesome is harder than it sounds!

Chris Moyles angry letter from Bernie Clifton's angry letter to Chris

VIDEO: When Bernie Clifton wrote an angry letter to Chris Moyles...
Laura Whitmore talks to Chris Moyles about Celeb Juice and new pub

Laura Whitmore talks Celebrity Juice and shows us her home pub!
Captain Tom Moore talks to The Chris Moyles Show

Captain Tom Moore talks optimism and his autobiography on The Chris Moyles Show
This is definitely what happens when Pippa goes round Chris Tarrant's house

This is definitely what it's like when Pippa has dinner at Chris Tarrant's house

Latest On Radio X

Final album covers

The best "final" albums by the greatest artists

Features

Skin's Skunk Anansie performs in Manchester Academy in 2019

Skunk Anansie announce rescheduled UK & European tour dates for 2021

Music News

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher reveals reason he doesn't mind wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Liam Gallagher

Oasis special 25th anniversary vinyl

Win special Oasis (What's The Story) Morning Glory? vinyl

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? Oasis album artwork

Radio X to celebrate 25 years of Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Oasis

Jarvis Cocker in October 1995 and the controversial Pulp single sleeve

How Pulp got into trouble over Sorted For E's & Wizz

Pulp