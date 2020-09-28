WATCH: Sam is back at work on The Chris Moyles Show and his story is amazing
28 September 2020, 16:30 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 16:53
The Chris Moyles Show video producer Sam scared us half to death when he collapsed at work. Hear about his incredible story here.
About a month ago, The Chris Moyles Show team were stunned when their beloved video producer Sam took took ill at work.
At first it looked like the mild-mannered Mancunian collapsed, but it turned out that he actually had a 50-minute seizure.
After being rushed into an ambulance, Sam fell into a coma, and woke up two days later in hospital on life support.
Find out more about his incredible story in our video above.
