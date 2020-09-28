WATCH: Sam is back at work on The Chris Moyles Show and his story is amazing

The Chris Moyles Show video producer Sam scared us half to death when he collapsed at work. Hear about his incredible story here.

About a month ago, The Chris Moyles Show team were stunned when their beloved video producer Sam took took ill at work.

At first it looked like the mild-mannered Mancunian collapsed, but it turned out that he actually had a 50-minute seizure.

After being rushed into an ambulance, Sam fell into a coma, and woke up two days later in hospital on life support.

Find out more about his incredible story in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles makes Sam take a hilarious quiz

Producer Sam is back on The Chris Moyles Show with an incredible survival story. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: