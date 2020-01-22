WATCH: Chris Moyles makes Sam take the Quiz Stupid Sam quiz

Watch The Chris Moyles Show's 23-year-old Video Producer try figure out the answers and prepare to feel VERY old.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team thought they'd play a little quiz with our new Video Director.

Sam - who was born in 1996 - might know quite a bit about video, but unfortunately he knows absolutely nothing about TV and pop culture before 1990.

Watch Sam attempt to answer questions about anything from SMTV Live to Bruce Forsyth and get ready to feel REALLY old.

Sam and Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

