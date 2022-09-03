The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk has its own toy bus!

Take a look at a tiny version of the vehicle Chris and the team will be travelling in next week!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk kicks off Monday morning (5th September) at 6.30am.

This time around, Chris and the team will be starting somewhere other than the Radio X studios in London - they'll kick off their week on the road at the famous Elland Road stadium in Leeds!

Where will they be heading on Day 1? Nobody knows, until the winner of Monday's prize haul is revealed.

To take them to wherever-it-is, the team have a fully-equipped tour bus to carry them up and down the country across the next five days. And it's been "wrapped" in special branding feature a HUGE photo of Chris's face!

The Prize Dump Tour Bus is so cool, they've made miniature versions of it! To find out how to get your hands on one of these unique toys, watch the video.