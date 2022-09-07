Dom gets kicked off the Prize Dump Tour bus!

Regular listeners will understand why this establishment in Essex is so dear to Dominic Byrne's heart...

If you're a regular listener to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, you'll be aware of Dominic Byrne's letters feature... and if you're familiar with that, you'll know all about The Hawthorns, the Essex retirement village that frequently get in touch.

Well, it just so happened that Tuesday's Prize Dump winner, Marcus, lived in Colchester, which isn't a million miles away from Braintree, where The Hawthorns is situated.

Dom gets his first view of The Hawthorns. Picture: Radio X

So the team "arranged" to drop off Dom - who didn't realise where they were heading - right outside the building, suitcase and all. Hopefully he's in time for a game of bingo!

"The time comes in every man's life when they need to check into The Hawthorns," says Dom.

See you later Dom! Enjoy your retirement! Picture: Radio X

Watch the video here. And keep listening and watching The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk, every weekday this week from 6.30am on Global Player!

To enter online now, click here. And for the Ts & Cs and SMS entry, click here